Look inside stunning £1.25 million modern barn conversion in Northamptonshire village

The four bedroom home in Chapel Brampton has a modern, open plan kitchen, dining room and living room, as well as space for an office and a gym.

All four bedrooms have an en suite and the master bedroom has a dressing room.

The property is set in more than four acres of land and there is equestrian usage.

Agents say: “Meadow View is an attractive detached double, stone barn conversion located in a very pleasant semi-rural location with stunning views.

"The current owners have undertaken a comprehensive renovation and extension program to the property to provide a comfortable and delightful family home with the added advantage of gardens and grounds of 4.25 acres.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.25 million.

Take a look around this modern barn conversion in Northamptonshire, with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

