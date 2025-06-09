Look inside stunning former mill house in Northamptonshire with River Nene running through land

The six bedroom home in Flore is an 18th century, detached non-listed former mill and mill house.

The home has five bathrooms and five reception rooms, and has original features throughout.

The property sits on four acres of land, including a two acre paddock, and uniquely it has the River Nene running through its private gardens.

Agents say: Nestled in the beautiful countryside is this remarkable 18th century, non-listed detached former mill and mill house which offers a rare opportunity to own a truly unique, character-filled property with unparalleled features.

"Spanning over 4,800 square feet, this stunning home boasts six generously proportioned bedrooms, five bathrooms and five reception rooms, providing endless possibilities for luxurious family living or versatile entertaining spaces, as well as annexe potential.”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £1.5 million.

