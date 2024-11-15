Look inside 'rare' Northamptonshire village home with separate annex on the market for £800,000

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 14th Nov 2024, 13:57 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 13:10 GMT
A Northamptonshire village home, which agents are calling “rare”, has been added to the market for offers around £800,000.

The four bedroom detached house in Upper Heyford has “extended and versatile” accommodation, as well as a high specification throughout.

The home has a mature, landscaped garden, “stunning” field views and a separate, one-bedroom, self-contained annex.

Agents say: “A rare opportunity to purchase a completely individual property, comprising house and separate self-contained annex, situated in the highly desirable location of Upper Heyford and offered with no upward chain.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in the region of £800,000.

Take a look at this “rare” Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Purple Bricks).

