Look inside 'rare' Northamptonshire village home with separate annex on the market for £800,000

A Northamptonshire village home, which agents are calling “rare”, has been added to the market for offers around £800,000.

The four bedroom detached house in Upper Heyford has “extended and versatile” accommodation, as well as a high specification throughout.

The home has a mature, landscaped garden, “stunning” field views and a separate, one-bedroom, self-contained annex.

Agents say: “A rare opportunity to purchase a completely individual property, comprising house and separate self-contained annex, situated in the highly desirable location of Upper Heyford and offered with no upward chain.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in the region of £800,000.

Take a look at this “rare” Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

1 . Upper Heyford dream home All of this could be yours for an offer in the region of £800,000. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Upper Heyford dream home All of this could be yours for an offer in the region of £800,000. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . Upper Heyford dream home All of this could be yours for an offer in the region of £800,000. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales