Look inside £1.2 million Grade II listed home with heated outdoor swimming pool in Northamptonshire village

The property dates back to the 17th century

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th May 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:26 BST

A Grade II listed home with a heated outdoor swimming pool in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

The five-bedroom detached property in Upper Stowe is set on more than three acres of land and backs onto open countryside.

The 17th century home has four reception rooms, three bathrooms, a utility, cloakroom and a double garage.

Agents say: “The property is thought to date from 1623 and to have formerly been a coaching inn and then a farmhouse.

"The original part of the house is constructed of coursed limestone and ironstone rubble under a thatch roof with a brick ridge and end stacks. It is in an L-shaped design with three storeys.

"Later additions to the house include the conversion of an outbuilding which added two further reception rooms on the ground floor.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.2 million.

Look around this Grade II listed home in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove).

Photo: Michael Graham

Photo: Michael Graham

Photo: Michael Graham

Photo: Michael Graham

