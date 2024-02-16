A stunning period property has in a Northamptonshire village, complete with a swimming pool and tennis court, has been added to the market.

The detached home in East Haddon has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a hall, three formal reception room and a kitchen and breakfast room.

Outside, the home is set in just over an acre of land, which includes and outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, stables, a workshop and further outbuildings.

Agents say: “The Manor is a handsome period property with the addition of a run of outbuildings, separate annex, tennis court and swimming pool standing in the centre of the delightful village of East Haddon.

"Planning permission has been granted for two separate dwellings within the grounds.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire period property with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fisher German, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . East Haddon dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Fisher German Photo Sales

