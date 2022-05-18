A huge farm and farmhouse with stunning views of Pitsford Reservoir has been added to the market in Northamptonshire.

Grange Farm, around a mile away from Brixworth, has nine bedrooms, around 149 acres of land and an extensive range of outbuildings.

Agents say: “Grange Farm is a highly attractive residential farm with commanding views over Pitsford Reservoir.

“The farm has been held by the same family for over 100 years and has a multitude of opportunities within the extensive range of traditional outbuildings.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

1. Brixworth dream home This farm comes with acres of land, ample outbuildings and stunning views of nearby Pitsford Reservoir. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

