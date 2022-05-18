This farm comes with acres of land, ample outbuildings and stunning views of nearby Pitsford Reservoir.

Look inside one of the most expensive homes on the market in Northamptonshire with stunning views of Pitsford Reservoir

The farmhouse comes with nearly 150 acres of land

By Carly Odell
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:10 pm

A huge farm and farmhouse with stunning views of Pitsford Reservoir has been added to the market in Northamptonshire.

Grange Farm, around a mile away from Brixworth, has nine bedrooms, around 149 acres of land and an extensive range of outbuildings.

Agents say: “Grange Farm is a highly attractive residential farm with commanding views over Pitsford Reservoir.

“The farm has been held by the same family for over 100 years and has a multitude of opportunities within the extensive range of traditional outbuildings.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Strutt & Parker, marketed by Rightmove).

This farm comes with acres of land, ample outbuildings and stunning views of nearby Pitsford Reservoir.

This farm comes with acres of land, ample outbuildings and stunning views of nearby Pitsford Reservoir.

This farm comes with acres of land, ample outbuildings and stunning views of nearby Pitsford Reservoir.

This farm comes with acres of land, ample outbuildings and stunning views of nearby Pitsford Reservoir.

