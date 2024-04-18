A home with character features and an indoor swimming pool, in a Northamptonshire village, has been added to the market.

The four bedroom house in Badby, near Daventry, has a separate two bedroom annex and is set on just under an acre of land.

The property is modern but has character features and was originally built by its first owner, who went onto restore Fawsley Hall.

Agents say: “Although modern, the property has the feel and character of an older house as it was constructed using architectural antiques including a spiral staircase and Palladian style ironwork columns.

“This house lends itself to flexible generational living, or providing an income stream with options for bed and breakfast, holiday/ short/long term lettings - an opportunity not to be missed!”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire village house with the pictures below.

(Listed by Savills, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Badby dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

