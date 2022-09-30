An impressive traditional home with a swimming pool set on 113 acres in Northamptonshire is on the market for £3.6 million.

The Grange in Brockhall near Daventry has three to four bedrooms an indoor swimming pool, a range of outbuildings and equestrian facilities.

The property sits on 113 acres of parkland and is on the market as a whole or in three lots.

Agents say: “The Grange is an attractive and sought after property package comprising a spacious 3/4 bedroom house, indoor swimming pool, an extensive range of outbuildings and equestrian facilities set in an elevated position overlooking it’s own parkland.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.6 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Savills, marketed by Rightmove).

