The property, in High Street, Yelvertoft, has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and nearly 7,000 square feet of living space. It is also steeped in history including links to Oliver Cromwell, who reputedly stayed at the manor during the English Civil War.

Outside, the home is set in 4.8 acres comprising of formal gardens and a paddock. There is also a tennis court and a separate three bedroom coach house.

Agents say: “Nestled in five acres of gardens, an awe-inspiring manor exudes timeless grandeur. Meticulously restored, its walls echo tales of eras past.

"Architectural prowess shines from facade to interiors, inviting a journey through history. With stabling and a Coach House, it offers a serene retreat and a tribute to heritage.”

The launch event for the property will take place on Wednesday (August 7), with viewings strictly by appointment only.

All of this could be yours for £2.5 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire manor house with the pictures below.

