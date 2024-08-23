Look inside former pub turned stunning Northamptonshire home with 'far-reaching' views

The four bedroom home in Hellidon is set in more than two acres of land and has a heated, outdoor swimming pool.

Inside, the home is “full of character” and has many period features.

Agents say: “A charming country home with uninterrupted far-reaching views.

"The Old Barley Mow is a delightful family home, formerly the village Public House. It enjoys far reaching views, with paddock land and a heated swimming pool.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million.

Take a look around this characterful Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fisher German, marketed by Rightmove).

