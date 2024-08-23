Look inside former pub turned stunning Northamptonshire home with 'far-reaching' views

The four bedroom home in Hellidon is set in more than two acres of land and has a heated, outdoor swimming pool.
Inside, the home is “full of character” and has many period features.
Agents say: “A charming country home with uninterrupted far-reaching views.
"The Old Barley Mow is a delightful family home, formerly the village Public House. It enjoys far reaching views, with paddock land and a heated swimming pool.”
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million.
Take a look around this characterful Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.
(Listed by Fisher German, marketed by Rightmove).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.