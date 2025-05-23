The home in Newnham is set on a “stunning, elevated” position, surrounded by seven acres of land and equine facilities.

The property has been extended and modernised and there is a separate annex, as well barns for conversion.

Agents say: “Red Lodge is a former hunting lodge dating to 1901. It enjoys a most stunning position situated on the top of a hill outside the village with panoramic views eastwards over attractive open rolling countryside with the county town of Northampton in the far distance.

"Under the custodianship of the current owner, Red Lodge has been both extended and sympathetically upgraded and modernised to provide very comfortable family accommodation surrounded by its mature gardens and grounds offering both privacy and protection.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million.

Take a look at the former hunting lodge, with stunning countryside views in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Newnham dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

