Look inside 'delightful' home with its own swimming pool set in rolling Northamptonshire countryside

A Northamptonshire home complete with its own swimming pool and set in rolling countryside has been added to the market.

The four bedroom home in Nether Heyford has a kitchen/breakfast room, with utility, as well as a family bathroom and two separate shower rooms.

Outside, there is a heated pool with pool room, a two-to-three car garage and extensive gardens.

Agents say: “Set in the sought after village of Nether Heyford in the rolling Northamptonshire countryside, this delightful property was constructed in the mid 1920’s with later additions and offers a spacious four bedroom family home nestling in approximately 0.78 of an acre with a heated swimming pool, pool house, garage and ample driveway parking.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.09 million.

Take a look around this “delightful” Northamptonshire home, with its own swimming pool with the pictures below.

