The five-bedroom home in Daventry is set in 0.5 acres of land and includes five reception rooms, a stone, double garage, driveway parking, and two bathrooms.

Agents say: “Holly Cottage, with many period features, is thought to have originated as a mediaeval hall house.”

The stunning period house in Church Green is on the market for offers over £995,000.

Take a look inside this home with the pictures below.

1 . Holly Cottage The stunning period house in Church Green is on the market for offers over £995,000.Photo: Michael Graham, Towcester Photo Sales

2 . Holly Cottage The stunning period house in Church Green is on the market for offers over £995,000.Photo: Michael Graham, Towcester Photo Sales

3 . Holly Cottage The stunning period house in Church Green is on the market for offers over £995,000.Photo: Michael Graham, Towcester Photo Sales