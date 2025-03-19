Look inside canal side farmhouse in Northamptonshire on the market for £1.2 million

The four bedroom property in Welton Lane, Daventry has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an oak framed garden room and spacious accommodation.

Outside, the property has three stables, paddocks measuring three acres, landscaped gardens and views across the canal.

Agents say: “A canal side farmhouse with four bedrooms, annexe and extensive farm buildings which offers over 7800sq ft along with pastureland equating to approximately 4.31 acres.

"The accommodation is located on the edge of the popular Northamptonshire village of Welton and also includes three stables, a summerhouse and a 250ft mooring with income stream.

"Originally two cottages dating from the 19th and 20th centuries, the property has been extended to offer spacious accommodation over two floors.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.2 million.

Take a look around this canal side farmhouse in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

