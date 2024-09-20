Look inside ‘attractive’ 19th century farmhouse located in the heart of a Northamptonshire village

The four-bedroom house in Northamptonshire has two paddocks and is set in approximately eight acres of land.

According to the agents, the outbuildings include two open-fronted garages, three timber stables, a feed store with a hay loft above, and several timber stables. Three brick-built loose boxes and a log store are attached to the main property.

Agents say: “A unique opportunity to acquire this attractive Victorian farmhouse with full planning permission for the conversion of outbuildings to create two residential dwellings. Situated in a plot extending to approximately eight acres, this attractive 19th century farmhouse is ideally located in the heart of the village.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,175,000.

Take a look around this village in Church Street with the pictures below.

