Look inside 19th century former Northamptonshire water mill with its own natural pond

The seven bedroom home is set on more than an acre of land

A former 19th century Northamptonshire water mill with its own natural pond has been added to the market.

The seven bedroom home in Everdon, near Daventry, has an open plan kitchen and family room, five reception rooms and six bathrooms.

Outside, there is a self-contained annex, a double garage, a natural pond and 1.54 acres of land.

Agents say: “A 19th century former water mill with extensive gated parking, a double garage and approximately 1.54 acres of landscaped gardens with a natural pond and woodland area surrounded by open countryside.

"The mill has 4,934 sq. ft. of accommodation over three floors and including a self-contained one bedroom annexe which is all on one level and would work well for multi-generational families who want to live together while maintaining some independence."

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.95 million.

Take a look inside the 19th century Northamptonshire water mill on the market now, with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

