The four-bedroom house in Northamptonshire has approximately 4.31 acres of pastureland, three stables, and a summerhouse.

The two-storey property originally consisted of two cottages from the 19th and 20th centuries, but it has been expanded.

Agents say: “The garden mainly lies to the west and north of the house with an orchard area and a sunken and sheltered paved terrace with an additional raised terrace and is planted with a variety of mature plants and trees.

“To the front of the property, there is a lawn edged with sleepers with a patio area enclosed by a dwarf brick wall, providing a lovely seating area overlooking the five moorings, which can provide an additional income.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,200,000.

Take a look around this house in Welton Lane with the pictures below.

1 . Welton farmhouse All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,200,000. Photo: Howkins and Harrison LLP Photo Sales

2 . Welton farmhouse All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,200,000. Photo: Howkins and Harrison LLP Photo Sales

3 . Welton farmhouse All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,200,000. Photo: Howkins and Harrison LLP Photo Sales

4 . Welton farmhouse All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,200,000. Photo: Howkins and Harrison LLP Photo Sales