Look around £1.1 million Northamptonshire family home with built-in hot tub on the market for the first time

The home was built by the current owner’s family in the 1980s

By Carly Odell
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 6:48 pm

A family home in a popular Northamptonshire village has been added to the market for the first time since it was built.

In Moulton Lane, Boughton, the four-bedroom, detached home was built more than 30 years ago and has been in the same family ever since.

The home has a main bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, a garden measuring half an acre, with an built-in hot tub and a double garage.

Agents say: “Beechwood was built by the current owner’s family in the 1980s and sits on a superb plot of approximately 0.5acres with far-reaching views toward Pitsford. It is now available for the first time since it was built and, whilst well maintained, offers unlimited potential to extend and alter.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.1 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country, marketed by Rightmove).

