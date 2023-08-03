Less than 20 homes remain at local housebuilder Crest Nicholson’s Union Place at Monksmoor Park development, the final phase of the developer’s decade long project at Monksmoor Park to deliver over 1,000 homes to Daventry, Northamptonshire.

Among the last remaining homes is the two-bedroom Cromer, which features a kitchen/dining room and spacious separate living room with French doors opening into the garden. Upstairs the main bedroom features built in wardrobe and closet space and an en-suite shower room. The second bedroom also includes built-in storage, and the main bathroom features the highest-quality fixtures and fittings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Filey is a four-bedroom home offering flexible living space over three floors, perfect for families. The first floor made up of an open-plan kitchen and dining area, plus a separate living room with French doors to the rear garden, allowing plenty of natural light to flood in. The first-floor features two well-proportioned double bedrooms and an additional single bedroom, along with a family bathroom. The largest bedroom spreads across the entire second floor and benefits from an en-suite and built-in wardrobe.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The development includes over 25-acres of open green spaces, incorporating existing woodlands and providing direct access to Daventry Country Park. As part of its commitment to placemaking and long-term amenities for residents, the wider Monksmoor Park site also contains sports pitches, a children’s play area and two allotment sites for green-fingered residents. The development includes a dedicated neighbourhood centre, health facilities and office and retail space whilst Monksmoor Park CE Primary School was opened on site in 2018.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director of Crest Nicholson Midlands, comments: Monksmoor Park has been a popular destination for buyers from the start due to abundance of housetypes available, providing a range of sizes and layouts to meet every buyer’s needs. Our SmoothMove and Part Exchange schemes have supported several buyers on site with selling their previous homes and are available on select properties whilst our Deposit Boost and the industry-developed Deposit Unlock schemes are also available to help buyers get access to mortgages. We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the last homes, so would encourage any interested buyers to get in touch with a member of the sales team to avoid missing out.”

Located just two miles north of Daventry, Monksmoor Park is situated next to the Grand Union Canal giving residents a plethora of stunning walks and nature trails on their doorstep. The development offers residents easy access to the town centre, plus great links to the M1, while trains services from nearby Long Buckby provide journeys to London Euston in just over an hour.

Crest Nicholson is also launching a new development, Malabar, in Daventry later this year. The collection of two- to five-bedroom homes will continue Crest Nicholson’s community building initiatives in the region.