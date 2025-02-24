Last chance to buy at popular Lutterworth development

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes is encouraging local property seekers to enquire about the last few remaining homes at its Kingsbury Park development in Lutterworth, where over 90 per cent of homes have sold.

The development comprises of a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes located off Coventry Road, in the heart of one of Leicestershire’s most sought-after market towns.

One of the remaining homes is The Pitsford style home. This four-bedroom home is priced from £469,950 and is ideal for a range of buyers, including second steppers and growing families. The home features an expansive kitchen and dining area, that leads out to the garden through French doors.

The first floor features a large principal bedroom with an en suite, a further two double bedrooms and a fourth single bedroom that could be converted into a home office for those with hybrid working arrangements.

The Pitsford show home

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “It is lovely to see how popular the homes at Kingsbury Park have been. This is an excellent development full of high-quality homes that have already made many buyers happy. I would highly encourage anyone who is interested in a property in the area to reach out to our sales team before the last home is snapped up.”

Lutterworth is host to an array of enthralling leisure activities, including a cricket club, golf course and Manic Minors Adventure Playground.

Families settling into their forever home at the Mulberry Homes development will be welcomed with highly-rated educational options for all ages, including Lutterworth High School and Lutterworth College.

For commuters, the development is perfectly positioned between the A5 and the M1, with excellent transport links via the connecting A4303 acting as the gateway to both major roads. With the motorway being less than a mile away, the stunning homes at Kingsbury Park are perfect for working professionals needing to travel.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.