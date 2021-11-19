A Swedish timber construction home in a Northamptonshire village is set to go under the hammer with a starting price of less than £200,000.

The three-bed, semi-detached house in located in Little Brington and is set on a large plot of land with rolling view of the countryside.

Described as a 'rare opportunity', the home will be auctioned from 10am Thursday (November 25) with a guide price of £195,000, plus fees.

The homes is of non-standard construction and was previously let out. It now requires modernisation. The plot also offers scope for extension.

The auction for this property will take place behind closed doors with a live auctioneer and will be streamed online in real-time. Bids must be placed remotely.

To find out more about the auction, visit the SDL Property Auction website.Take a look around the Swedish constructed home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

1. Swedish timber home to go under the hammer The auction starting price will be £195,000. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales

