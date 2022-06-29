A 14-bedroom country house with more than 13 acres of land in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

Haselbech Hill House, in Haselbech near Naseby, is an unlisted country manor with ‘staff quarters’, drawing rooms, cellars and more.

Outside, there is a long driveaway, a terrace and woodland surrounding most of the house.

Agents say: “Haselbech Hill House, in its current form, was built in 1908 for a Mrs Middleton as a hunting lodge. The house, which is unlisted, was purchased by the current owners in 1973 and consists of a formal side, encompassing the principal rooms to the south, and the former staff quarters to the northern wing.

"Rosewood Cottage is connected to the western side of the main house, although there is nointerconnecting door. With a dedicated parking area, the accommodation consists of a breakfast kitchen, living room, dining room, study and cloakroom with a shower.”

All of this could be yours for a cool guide price of £3,250,000.

Take a look around this huge, country manor home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

1. Haselbech dream home This country manor home is on the market for more than £3 million. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

2. Haselbech dream home This country manor home is on the market for more than £3 million. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

3. Haselbech dream home This country manor home is on the market for more than £3 million. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

4. Haselbech dream home This country manor home is on the market for more than £3 million. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales