News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
45 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
2 hours ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

Inside £1.8 million Northamptonshire property complete with annexe and tennis court

The home is set in the Northamptonshire countryside

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:36 BST

A grand family home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for a guide price of £1.8 million.

The five bedroom home, with three bathrooms in East Haddon has rolling countryside views, a separate annexe and a tennis court.

Agents said: “A fabulous contemporary five bedroom detached family home with flexible and spacious living accommodation.

"Beautiful landscaped gardens with a Shepherds Hut, tennis court, covered entertaining pergola and pond with water feature.”

Look around the stunning Northamptonshire property with the pictures below.

(Listed by Carter Jonas and marketed by Rightmove).

This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.8 million.

1. East Haddon dream home

This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.8 million. Photo: Carter Jonas

Photo Sales
This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.8 million.

2. East Haddon dream home

This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.8 million. Photo: Carter Jonas

Photo Sales
This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.8 million.

3. East Haddon dream home

This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.8 million. Photo: Carter Jonas

Photo Sales
This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.8 million.

4. East Haddon dream home

This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.8 million. Photo: Carter Jonas

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
NorthamptonshireRightmove