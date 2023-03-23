Inside Grade II listed manor house in Northamptonshire on the market for £1.7 million

The property has centuries of history attached to it as well rolling countryside views

A Grade II listed manor house in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for £1.7 million.

The property in Staverton, near Daventry, has five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is set in traditional barn buildings.

The home is steeped in history and there has been a manor house on this site since the Norman Conquest, when the Earl of Morton ‘held three hides of land’ in Staverton.

Agents say: “The Manor enjoys a prominent position set back from Manor Road with gated entrance opening onto extensive gravelled drive enclosed behind stone walling and edged by mature herbaceous borders.

"Only on stepping over the threshold can one fully appreciate both the entertaining facilities on offer, its timeless charm and setting with commanding unspoilt views to the rear.

"Words and pictures cannot do full justice.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.7 million.

Look inside this manor house in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops and marketed by Rightmove)

