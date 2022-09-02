A Georgian farmhouse in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market for offers higher than £2 million.

Ivy House in Braunston, near Daventry, is a Grade II listed property with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool.

The property is set on six acres of land and has rolling countryside views.

Agents say: “This exceptionally handsome Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse, which boasts six acres of gardens and breathtaking countryside views, occupies a coveted location in the glorious Northamptonshire countryside.

"Ivy House is a substantial and impressive home that has been thoughtfully extended and updated over the years.”

All of this could be yours for offers more than £2 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Blatch Fine Homes, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Braunston dream home This six-bedroom home in the Northamptonshire countryside has traditional features, but also modern additions. Photo: Blatch Fine Homes Photo Sales

2. Braunston dream home This six-bedroom home in the Northamptonshire countryside has traditional features, but also modern additions. Photo: Blatch Fine Homes Photo Sales

3. Braunston dream home This six-bedroom home in the Northamptonshire countryside has traditional features, but also modern additions. Photo: Blatch Fine Homes Photo Sales

4. Braunston dream home This six-bedroom home in the Northamptonshire countryside has traditional features, but also modern additions. Photo: Blatch Fine Homes Photo Sales