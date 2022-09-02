News you can trust since 1869
This six-bedroom home in the Northamptonshire countryside has traditional features, but also modern additions.

Inside Georgian farmhouse with swimming pool, six acres of land and views of Northamptonshire countryside

The property is Grade II listed

By Carly Odell
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:06 pm

A Georgian farmhouse in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market for offers higher than £2 million.

Ivy House in Braunston, near Daventry, is a Grade II listed property with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool.

The property is set on six acres of land and has rolling countryside views.

Agents say: “This exceptionally handsome Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse, which boasts six acres of gardens and breathtaking countryside views, occupies a coveted location in the glorious Northamptonshire countryside.

"Ivy House is a substantial and impressive home that has been thoughtfully extended and updated over the years.”

All of this could be yours for offers more than £2 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Blatch Fine Homes, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Braunston dream home

This six-bedroom home in the Northamptonshire countryside has traditional features, but also modern additions.

Photo: Blatch Fine Homes

2. Braunston dream home

Photo: Blatch Fine Homes

3. Braunston dream home

Photo: Blatch Fine Homes

4. Braunston dream home

Photo: Blatch Fine Homes

