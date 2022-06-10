A recently extended Northamptonshire home complete with half an acre of land has been added to the market for £1 million.

The detached, four bedroom house in Paulerspury near Towcester has traditional interiors throughout, including exposed brick and ceiling beams.

Three years ago the home was also extended to incorporate more space.

Agents say: “The property had permission granted in 2019 for a two storey side and a two storey rear extension.

"The two storey side extension was built, completed in 2021. This added the double garage and bedroom with en-suite above.”

Permission is still in place for the rear extension, but it has not been built yet.

Outside, there is a double garage, as well as half an acre of land with countryside views.

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

1. Paulerspury dream home This home is on the market for a guide price of £1 million and comes with the potential to extend. Photo: Jackie Oliver & Co Photo Sales

2. Paulerspury dream home This home is on the market for a guide price of £1 million and comes with the potential to extend. Photo: Jackie Oliver & Co Photo Sales

3. Paulerspury dream home This home is on the market for a guide price of £1 million and comes with the potential to extend. Photo: Jackie Oliver & Co Photo Sales

4. Paulerspury dream home This home is on the market for a guide price of £1 million and comes with the potential to extend. Photo: Jackie Oliver & Co Photo Sales