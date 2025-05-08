The interior has been nicely appointed | Purplebricks

A versatile and well-kept four-bedroom detached home in a peaceful Weedon cul-de-sac, perfect for families looking for space and quiet.

This well-presented four-bedroom detached family home in a peaceful cul-de-sac in Weedon is on the market for £365,000. With a large kitchen-diner, spacious utility room, and private front and rear gardens, it offers a flexible layout ideal for family life.

To see all 14 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its versatile floor plan.

The rooms have lots of space | Purplebricks

The ground floor opens into a handy porch and utility area, leading into a modern kitchen-diner with generous storage and space for family meals. There’s a cosy lounge, a ground floor shower room and WC, and a brilliant multi-functional utility room that connects the front and rear gardens—ideal for busy households or home-working setups.

Upstairs you’ll find four good-sized bedrooms, each well-suited for family living or guest accommodation, and a well-appointed family bathroom. Outside, the home benefits from a garage, private driveway and two enclosed garden areas offering excellent space for kids, pets, or entertaining.

At a glance This four-bedroom detached house in Weedon is listed for £365,000 Modern kitchen-diner, cosy lounge and spacious utility room Ground floor WC with shower Garage, private driveway and front/rear gardens Quiet village location close to local amenities

