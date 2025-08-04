Forterra supports national construction charity in transforming home for paralysed man

UnSug-Forterra-PaulKitterman-14062025-9 -- Sasha and Paul Kitterman

Building products manufacturer Forterra, which has its headquarters in Northampton, has supported national construction charity Band of Builders in transforming the home of a paralysed man in Addlestone, Surrey, by donating 3,500 bricks from its iconic London Brick range to help create a new accessible bedroom and wet room.

Band of Builders is a registered charity that delivers practical projects for members of the UK construction industry who are battling illness or injury, using volunteer tradespeople and donated materials to make a life-changing difference.

In 2021, Jewson employee Paul Kitterman went to A&E with a bad back, where he was diagnosed with a spinal abscess. It was discovered that he had also contracted pneumonia and sepsis, so he was put into an induced coma. Although Paul has made remarkable progress with the help of specialist spinal and rehabilitation units as well as the support of his wife Sasha, the spinal abscess left Paul paralysed from the waist down.

Their home in Addlestone doesn’t have downstairs bathroom facilities, so Band of Builders stepped in to arrange the construction of a new ground-floor bedroom and wet room with the help of members from its 50,000-strong community of supporters, and companies like Forterra donating materials.

Forterra contributed 3,500 bricks from its iconic London Brick range, a brick that’s been trusted to build over five million homes across Britain.

Band of Builders Operations Director Tony Steel said, “We’re delighted to have completed our 43rd project, something we couldn’t do without the generosity of all those who volunteer time and materials. We’re incredibly proud that we’ve helped a fellow member of the construction community regain his dignity and privacy in his home, and grateful for Forterra’s support in this endeavour.”

For Forterra, this project is another step in their ongoing commitment to supporting communities, having previously provided materials to various DIY SOS projects across the country.

Joe Parker, Head of Marketing Communications at Forterra, said: “We are honoured to contribute to a Band of Builders project, ensuring Paul can live his life in the comfort he deserves.”

For more information on Forterra’s community projects, visit: https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/.