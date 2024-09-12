First wave of affordable homes hit the market in Daventry

Home seekers in Daventry now have a wider range of choice following the recent release of high-quality Shared Ownership homes at a brand-new development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Platform Home Ownership is providing a range of two- and three-bedroom semi-detached homes just off the A425, in collaboration with five-star developer Bellway, helping to meet the increased demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in rural locations.

The development, named Staverton Lodge, boasts a charming collection of characterful properties in different styles, with residents able to take advantage of the peaceful Northamptonshire countryside without being too detached from larger nearby settlements.

Shared Ownership allows prospective homeowners to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.*

Street scene at a recently-completed Platform Home Ownership development.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

One of the recently released homes at Staverton Lodge is The Heath, a practical, three-bedroom property with a variety of features for the demands that modern life brings.

The Heath is home to a welcoming ground floor, with a modern, fitted kitchen and relaxing living area providing the perfect space for winding or welcoming guests, while there’s also a turfed rear garden, downstairs bathroom, and space for storage.

The first floor hosts a main bedroom, with two other rooms spanning off the large landing, either of which could be converted into a home office, creche or dressing area, while a stylish family bathroom completes The Heath.

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant for Platform, said: “We’re pleased to have lifted the lid on the charming homes here at Staverton Lodge, and our partnership with Bellway assures both us and our buyers that they’re moving into high-quality homes in a superb location.

“Meeting the increased demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder is important to us, and it’s great to be doing so while increasing education around the viability of Shared Ownership.

“High-quality homes in sought-after locations are at a premium, so we don’t expect the Heath to be on the market for very long. Please get in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

Daventry is around 15 miles west of Northampton via the A45. Benefiting from excellent transport links, Staverton Lodge is just a 15-mile drive from Leamington Spa, and 20 miles from Coventry. Long Buckby Train Station is a six-mile drive away and has trains to Northampton, Birmingham, and London.

For primary school children, The Grange School is a short walk from Staverton Lodge, and Daventry High School is just under two miles away for secondary school-aged children. For higher education, Northampton College is just over a mile away.

Village amenities and specialist stores are readily available in nearby Staverton, including convenience stores, coffee shops, and a bespoke furniture maker. In nearby Northampton all the well-known brands you would expect are available.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.

*T&Cs apply.