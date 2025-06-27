Final Shared Ownership homes available at Daventry development with more to move into next year

Daventry home seekers are being encouraged to enquire about one of the final high-quality Shared Ownership homes at a development near the town.

Platform Home Ownership has delivered a wide range of affordable options at its Malabar Farm development in partnership with Spitfire Homes, with the five-star properties being snapped up very quickly.

Built in collaboration with the five-star housebuilder, the final energy-efficient homes available through Shared Ownership include a three-bedroom, two-bathroom property as well as two-bedroom home, just two miles from the well-connected town.

Expertly designed and crafted with the modern homebuyer in mind, featuring contemporary fittings, areas for remote working and economical appliances, these versatile homes provide a fantastic blend of the rural Northamptonshire countryside and the amenities and employment opportunities that a thriving settlement boasts.

Interior of a Platform home.

A wide range of high-specification homes have been secured through this affordable scheme, with Platform continuing to deliver for Daventry at this development into and beyond 2026.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “The homes at Malabar Farm have everything the modern buyer needs, so we’re not surprised to see how popular they have been.

“Our partnership with Spitfire Homes means Malabar Farm delivers for local people on location, affordability and quality and flexibility.

“We don’t expect this final home to be on the market for too long, would recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

Situated close to the A425 main road and between Rugby, Leamington Spa, Northampton and Banbury, Malabar will offer residents the opportunity to enjoy the rural Northamptonshire countryside with a town centre on their doorstep, and excellent transport links to Northampton, Coventry, Rugby, Leicester and London.

Daventry itself is rich in amenities, with a number of places to shop, eat and for leisure, while the 160-acre Daventry Country Park provides the ideal spot for dog walks, picnics and family days out.

Malabar is also surrounded by employment opportunities both within the town centre and its outskirts, with three industrial estates nearby including the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).

For families, the development is also near to a number of high-quality schools, including Badby Primary School, rated ‘Good’ in its recent Ofsted report.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.

For further details on Malabar Farm, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/malabar-farm or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.