Crest Nicholson to offer homebuyers in Daventry access to lower rate mortgages thanks to partnership
Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson in collaboration with Own New has launched Rate Reducer, a mortgage support scheme in Daventry. The scheme, which is now available at its Crest Nicholson at Malabar is designed to make it easier for buyers of all kinds to access lower rate mortgages.
‘Rate Reducer’ sees Crest Nicholson contribute between 3 per cent to 5 per cent of the purchase price of an eligible new build home, giving buyers access to a regular mortgage, but at a reduced rate for the initial period of fixed interest.
Open to home movers and first-time buyers alike, the scheme is available on several homes at the popular Daventry development, including the four-bedroom Hexham housetype. Located on the western edge of the town, Malabar is Crest Nicholson’s second development in Daventry following the housebuilders 10-year project at Monksmoor Park.
The scheme could lower a buyer’s mortgage rate by up to 1.67 per cent, saving them as much as £389 per month on their payments1 and allowing them to save the additional funds or set more aside for purchases to help settle into their new property.
Accessible via selected lenders, interested buyers must be financially eligible and pay a minimum 10 per cent deposit.
Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “We are keen to do all we can to help people get on or move up the property ladder, as we help thousands of customers across the Midlands to realise their home ownership dreams. We’re excited to be able to help more people in Daventry access high quality, energy efficient new homes through our launch of this scheme. We encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch with our friendly Sales team for more information.”
Eliot Darcy, founder of Own New, said: “Higher interest rates combined with high inflation and the resulting squeeze on household budgets have made it more difficult for people to purchase their next home. With the support of our house builder partners like Crest Nicholson, the Rate Reducer scheme is making it possible for buyers to purchase the home of their dreams, while keeping monthly mortgage repayments to a level they can afford.”
Rate Reducer is one of several initiatives provided by the local housebuilder to help buyers in Daventry move onto or up the property ladder. Hundreds of homebuyers are already benefiting from the support these initiatives can provide.
Two to five-bedroom properties are available at Crest Nicholson at Malabar with full prices starting from £285,000 for two-bedroom homes, £290,000 for a three-bedroom home, and £320,000 for a four-bedroom home. Five-bedroom homes start at £540,000. For more information about the scheme, development, or to book a viewing, call 01327 530283 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/events-and-offers/own-new-malabar.