Crest Nicholson opens doors to new homes in Northamptonshire

Following a strong sales performance since its launch, local housebuilder Crest Nicholson is launching two brand-new show homes at its Malabar development in Daventry, Northamptonshire. The three-bedroom Chelmsford and four-bedroom Filey show homes will give prospective buyers an opportunity to explore the layout and design potential of homes at the development.

The Filey offers living space over three floors, with the main bedroom and en suite making up the second floor providing additional privacy and flexibility. With the option of turning a bedroom into a large home office, a gym or even a craft or hobby room, and the separate living room, the Filey offers ideal versatility for modern families.

The Chelmsford offers spacious living areas for a three-bedroom home, with an open-plan kitchen and dining room and separate living room with bay windows providing an abundance of space for family life and entertaining guests. The three double bedrooms provide ideal flexibility for children and guests and the main bedroom features a built-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “With our other Daventry site, Monksmoor Park nearly sold out after ten years of development, Crest Nicholson at Malabar represents the next stage in our long term investment providing homes for Daventry and the surrounding area.

“These show homes will provide interested buyers with an opportunity to get a feel for what their future home may be like and explore the flexible layouts that our house types provide for all, from first-time buyers to downsizers or second-steppers.”

Daventry town centre is only a short six-minute drive away, where residents can benefit from an array of amenities on their doorstep, including numerous shops and restaurants. The location also offers a variety of beautiful walking routes and sightseeing opportunities in the Northamptonshire countryside. For commuters, the development provides easy access to the M1 and nearby Long Buckby train station which offers services to London Euston in just over an hour.

Prices for the four-bedroom Filey start from £320,000 and £337,500 for the three-bedroom Chelmsford. Across the development, two-bedroom homes at Malabar start from £285,000 and three-bedroom homes start at £290,000. Four and five-bedroom homes start from £320,000 and £540,000 respectively. Home buyers can use a number of schemes to help them secure their dream home, including SmoothMove, Part Exchange and Deposit Unlock schemes on selected homes.