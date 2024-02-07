Crest Nicholson launches over 220 new homes in Daventry, Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comprising three, four, and five bedroom homes and boasting a range of 10 different house types, Malabar is ideal for a variety of prospective buyers from first time buyers, to growing families looking to upsize, or downsizers alike.

The first phase of the development will comprise of 222 homes, thoughtfully designed to deliver high-quality, future-proofed properties fit for modern living. Each home will also include car charging points and PV solar panels fitted as standard, helping to create more sustainable homes for the future. Located within a short distance from road and rail links, Malabar offers easy journeys to major cities in the area and beyond. Once complete, the development will include 20 hectares of public open spaces, a dedicated community centre, health facilities, and a range of food, retail, and office spaces as well as an on-site primary school and nursery.

One house type on offer includes the ultimate family home, The Oxford, a generously sized four-bedroom, three-storey townhouse. The first floor is made up of an open-plan kitchen and dining area, and a separate living room with a Juliette balcony, allowing plenty of natural light in. On the ground floor there is a garage and a bedroom, an ideal space for older children, a home office or a games room. Three bedrooms and a family bathroom occupy the top floor, with the main bedroom featuring an ensuite bathroom and a built-in wardrobe. Show homes will be launching in March to give prospective buyers the opportunity to explore the layout and design potential of their future home.

Crest Nicholson's Malabar

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands added: “We’re pleased to have launched Malabar, Crest Nicholson’s second development in Daventry. Our first development, Union Place, has proven to be extremely popular, with just two homes now remaining.

“With a variety of house types available, there is something for everyone at Malabar and we’re excited to welcome new homeowners. We also have a number of schemes available to support purchasers move up or onto the property ladder, such as the Part Exchange Plus scheme which helps buyers to sell their home on the open market, with Crest Nicholson stepping in as a buyer after four weeks. Our new Family Cashback and Mortgage Contributor schemes help with making deposits and mortgage contributions more manageable for those buying their new home.”

Malabar offers residents easy access to the town centre and has great road links, with the A45 and M1 located just a short distance away and nearby train stations offering regular services to major cities such as London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Prices for three-bedroom homes start at £290,000, four-bedroom homes start from £320,000 with five-bedroom homes starting at £540,000. Two bedroom homes are due to launch in the future, with Crest Nicholson’s new Part Exchange Plus, Family Cashback and Mortgage Contributor schemes available on select properties, alongside existing schemes.

To find out more and for updates on the development’s progress, please call 01327 530283 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/developments/northamptonshire/malabar.