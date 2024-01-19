Award winning homebuilder unveils highly sustainable properties at Daventry’s newest address

Spitfire Homes has officially released the first properties for sale at Malabar, its stylish new collection of homes in Daventry.

Showcasing Spitfire’s signature design-led approach, the collection comprises a variety of aspirational new two- to four-bedroom homes tailored to suit a range of lifestyles.

Boasting timeless exteriors that are sympathetic to the local vernacular, properties feature a careful selection of materials including red and black brick, ironstone, and ivory render, topped with anthracite or red roof tiles. Inside, open plan layouts enjoy designer kitchens selected from a range unique to Spitfire, while high-specification bathrooms and en suites are modern and sophisticated.

With sustainability a key focus for Spitfire, the homes at Malabar all include future-proof features and technologies to promote energy-efficient living. All homes at Malabar come complete with photovoltaic (PV) panels, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, heating and hot water provided by air source heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging points.

Highly-anticipated Customer Suite set to open 17th February 2024

The delivery of Malabar also plans to see 300 new trees planted, with nearly 3,000 metres of pathways and cycleways introduced to connect the development to the town centre.

Spitfire Homes is set to open its statement new Customer Suite on site at Malabar in the coming weeks, presenting discerning buyers an opportunity to discuss specific requirements and view current availability on an interactive touchscreen.

Ben Leather from Spitfire Homes, said:

“The new homes at Malabar showcase our vision to create a vibrant, diverse community that aligns with our aim of creating sustainable, high-quality properties that are fit for a range of lifestyles.

50 properties are available at Spitfire Homes’ collection of two- to four-bedroom homes at Malabar

“We’re committed to meeting the rising demand for new homes across the region and we expect to see strong interest from prospective buyers looking for properties that blend the latest trends in interior styles with practical and sustainable modern-day living. There are a mix of two- to four-bedroom homes available, meaning there is something for a wide range of budgets, from families and couples to first-time buyers, individuals and downsizers.

“With the Customer Suite opening in the coming weeks, we would encourage prospective purchasers to book themselves an appointment and make the first steps towards securing their ideal home.”

The 120 acre scheme at Malabar already has outline planning permission for up to 1,100 new homes in partnership with Crest Nicholson. The wider collection will also incorporate over 50 acres of public open space along with plans to deliver a new primary school, nursery and community centre, alongside food and retail units. It is projected that the construction of the development will support the employment of more than 3,400 people.