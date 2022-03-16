A new contemporary home lakeside house is currently being built in Northamptonshire.

In the village of Welton, near Daventry, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home overlooks a two and a half acre private lake. There are two similar properties that also overlook the lake, according to agents.

The property will have an electric gate, private driveway and landscaped gardens.

Many kitchen appliances will be built in and there will be under floor heating included on the ground floor.

There will also be oak doors throughout and an oak staircase with glass balustrade.

As the property is under construction, prospective owners will be able to choose kitchen and bathroom finishes.

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.05 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the artists impressions below.

1. Lakeside house, Welton How artists expect the under construction, lakeside house to look upon completion. Photo: Carter Jonas. Photo Sales

