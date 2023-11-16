A year of constant progress at Staverton Lodge in Daventry
The aerial shot from last October shows the early stages of building work, with the temporary sales cabin open, foundations laid, scaffolding up, and the first roofs in place on the former Drayton Lodge Farm and Hotel site.
Now, almost a year on, pictures of the scheme show streets of completed homes, planting and landscaping outside the properties, and a modern sales office established within one of the new houses.
Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “It’s been constant progress at Staverton Lodge over the past year.
“It’s interesting to look back at these pictures and remind ourselves of the early stages of work on this land, where now there are stunning finished homes with new residents living there, enjoying life in their own properties.
“And we opened two beautiful show homes this summer, which have been an inspiration to buyers, who have visited to find out more about our house styles.
“The progress here is not just about the bricks and mortar though, but also about connections that have been made. Our new residents are getting to know each other and building a community and a neighbourhood here.
“And as a homebuilder, we have gotten involved in the community by supporting some great local causes, such as Daventry Food Bank, Staverton Village Hall, and Green Acres Rural Enterprises. All-in-all, we’ve had a very productive 12 months!”
Over the last year, Bellway has donated hundreds of pounds to local causes.
The housebuilder gave £300 to Staverton Village Hall, to be spent on decorating the kitchen following a major refurbishment, while £400 was donated to the farm-based education centre, Green Acres Rural Enterprises CIC in Staverton for a beekeeping project. The money helped pay for beehive equipment, beekeeping suits and items to make beeswax candles and furniture polish.
Bellway also gave £250 to Daventry Food Bank to help with its work supporting people in food poverty in the Daventry area.
The show homes that opened this summer are in Bellway’s four-bedroom Scrivener and three-bedroom Spinner house styles. The Scrivener has a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with French doors leading to the garden as well as a utility room and a living room downstairs. The Spinner is a three-storey house with an open-plan layout on the ground floor and a main bedroom on the top floor with an en suite shower and a dressing room.
Staverton Lodge is a 140-home development made up of 105 properties for private sale and 35 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership. It is part of the wider Daventry Sustainable Urban Extension which will bring 1,100 homes to the southwestern edge of Daventry.
As a part of its national mortgage incentive, Bellway is currently offering buyers up to £18,000 towards their mortgage at Staverton Lodge, this campaign is running until 30 November.
There are three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Staverton Lodge, with prices currently starting at £310,000. For more information, call the sales team on 01327 530 197 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/staverton-lodge.