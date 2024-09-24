Woodford Halse Community Café finalists in Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Café staff and volunteers are incredibly proud that their hard work building up the cafe has been recognised.

Woodford Halse Community Café are delighted to reveal that they are FINALISTS in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2024/25 in the category ‘Community Café of the Year’ sponsored by Wellbeing Northants and West Northamptonshire Council.

The winner of the category will be announced at an awards ceremony on 17th October, 2024.

The Woodford Halse Community Café was established in April 2023 and has become a thriving focal point for the village providing good food in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

The café are very proud of their achievements in getting the café up and running and this has only been made possible thanks to the dedicated staff, volunteers and not least the wonderful customers!