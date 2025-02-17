This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Find the perfect wine to suit your budget 🍷

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We analysed the wine pricing at leading UK supermarkets

Champagne brands were the most expensive

The cheapest wine is a £1.89 bottle at Aldi

For those who love a glass of wine, there are plenty of different types to choose from.

Whether you like a rosé, white or red, or maybe you’re more into sparkling wine such as prosecco, cava and champagne, there are many different types and brands available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK’s leading supermarkets currently offer a wide selection of different types of wine, with a wide variety of price points.

Here is the cheapest and most expensive wine offering at every major UK supermarket. The cheapest wines do not include miniatures or non-alcoholic offerings.

Asda

The most expensive wine available at Asda is Moet & Chandon Champagne Grand Vintage Extra Brut in a 750ml bottle. The champagne is priced at £58.89.

Asda’s cheapest wine is the B by Black Tower range. Asda stocks both the white and the rosé, which are priced at £3.25 per 75cl bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco

The most expensive wine offering at Tesco is Dom Perignon Rose 2009 Vintage Champagne, which is priced at an eye-watering £360 for a 75cl bottle.

On the other end of price, Tesco’s cheapest wine is Vineyards Mulled Wine, which is priced at £3 for a 75cl bottle.

The most expensive and cheapest wines in popular UK supermarkets - including Asda, Tesco and Aldi | New Africa - stock.adobe.com

Morrisons

Morrison's most expensive wine offering is yet another bottle of champagne. The champagne in question is a £50 bottle of Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial Champagne which is available in a 75cl bottle.

The least you will pay for a bottle of wine at Morrison’s is £4, for a bottle of Echo Falls Summer Berries Fruit Fusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s wine offering with the highest price point is Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Non Vintage Champagne in 1.5L. It is priced at £99 per bottle.

Its cheapest however is not even in a bottle but rather a carton! Sainsbury’s 1L carton of Sangria is available at £3.50.

Co-op

The Co-op’s most expensive bottle of wine is Bollinger Grande Annee Rose Vintage Champagne, which is priced at £100.75.

The Co-op’s cheapest wine offering is a bottle of its own-brand Co-op Hock Rhein Deutscher Landwein. The German wine is priced at only £4.65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi

Aldi is known for its affordable pricing, therefore its most expensive wine is Voucher Pére & Fils Pouilly Fuissé 75cl, which is priced at £24.99.

Its cheapest wine is Belletti Sparkling Perry which is only £1.89 per 75cl bottle. It has an alcohol volume of 6%.

Waitrose

The most expensive wine at Waitrose is Louis Roederer Cristal Vintage Champagne which is priced at £275 per 75cl bottle.

Waitrose’s cheapest wine offering is Waitrose Mulled Wine from Spain, which has been discounted to £4 for a 75cl bottle, its previous price was £5.49.

What is your favourite brand of wine? Let us know in the comment section below 👇