Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2022: Finalists announced for prestigious dining categories

Another round of finalists has been announced for the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink (WNFAD) awards 2022 in the Community Cafe, Booker Dining Venue and World Cuisine Restaurant categories.

With the hospitality industry hit by the cost of living crisis, energy price increases and staff shortages, eateries across Northamptonshire are doing all they can to provide customers with a high quality service.

Although the annual WNFAD awards celebrates those who promote the local food and drink offer, an adapted category this year looks to celebrate cafés who support their local communities.

Saints Coffee (top left), Place To Bee (top right), Tollemache Arms (bottom left) and Cafe Track (bottom right).

CEO of The Good Loaf, Suzy Van Rooyen, who is supporting the Community Cafe category, said: “I have been thrilled at the number of entries, the quality of their food offer and what they do for our communities.”

Finalists for the Community Café of the Year are:Aspen Café, Bosworth Garden Centre Café 1850, Northampton Café Track, Northampton Johnnys Happy Place, Kettering Saints Coffee, Northampton The Place to Bee, Kingsthorpe

One of the awards’ longest standing categories, Booker Dining Venue of the Year, proved to be a particularly difficult judging decision.

Director of the WNFAD awards, Rachel Mallows, said: “I set the challenge for them to identify between three and five dining venues, and they insisted on ten.

“Judges commented that most of the entries were worthy of being a finalist. That indicates to me that the sector is working very hard to continue to provide very high standards in difficult trading times.

“Let’s get out to all our eateries and support them.”

Finalists for Booker Dining Venue of the Year are:Electric Pavilion, Northampton Ember, Wellingborough Hibiscus, Delapre Abbey The Folly, Towcester Tap & Kitchen, Oundle The Plough, Shutlanger The Rose & Crown, Yardley Hastings The Snooty Fox, Lowick The Tollemache Arms, Harrington The Butchers Arms, Greens Norton

World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by British Pepper & Spice, was a hotly contested shortlisting session. Five venues from around the county were chosen from a long list.

Judges were impressed with the good customer service comments, mystery shopper reviews and menus.

Finalists for World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year are:Alacati Grill, Daventry Café Bangla, Rushden June Plum, Wellingborough Mewar Haveli, Northampton Pjayz Kitchen, Northampton

The achievements and successes of Northamptonshire Food and Drinks businesses will be celebrated at the awards ceremony and dinner due at the Royal & Derngate theatre on October 12.