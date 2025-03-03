March restaurant deals: 10 of the best restaurant offers in March - including Mother’s Day discounts

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:42 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 17:42 BST

Many restaurants are offering exclusive deals in March 🍴

During March, many UK-wide restaurants are offering exclusive deals, offers and discounts.

From Mother’s Day deals, to bottomless pancakes there are plenty of money-saving offers available at a variety of restaurants.

Here are 10 of the best restaurant deals taking place in March.

ASK Italian is offering customers a free Tiramisu every time they dine in during March. The offer is available all day, every day throughout the month of March. To redeem the offer, customers must be signed up to the ASK Italian Perk Scheme. To sign up, please visit the ASK Italian website.

1. ASK Italian

ASK Italian is offering customers a free Tiramisu every time they dine in during March. The offer is available all day, every day throughout the month of March. To redeem the offer, customers must be signed up to the ASK Italian Perk Scheme. To sign up, please visit the ASK Italian website.

Brewers Fayre has a Mother’s Day offer available during March. The offer includes a set menu with two courses, starting from £15.99. The deal is available from March 29 to March 30.

2. Brewers Fayre

Brewers Fayre has a Mother's Day offer available during March. The offer includes a set menu with two courses, starting from £15.99. The deal is available from March 29 to March 30.

Chiquito is offering a March deal of Fajitas! The deal offers 2 for 1 across Chiquito’s fajita selection, including meat, vegetarian and vegan options. The offer is available until March 28.

3. Chiquito

Chiquito is offering a March deal of Fajitas! The deal offers 2 for 1 across Chiquito's fajita selection, including meat, vegetarian and vegan options. The offer is available until March 28.

Frankie & Benny’s has two exciting deals available for March, alongside its all-year round offers. The offers include a Mother’s Day deal which involves a free ‘MUM-osa’ for those who pre-book before March 24 and a Pancake Day deal, where customers can enjoy bottomless pancakes for £10.45 from March 3 to March 6.

4. Frankie & Benny’s

Frankie & Benny's has two exciting deals available for March, alongside its all-year round offers. The offers include a Mother's Day deal which involves a free 'MUM-osa' for those who pre-book before March 24 and a Pancake Day deal, where customers can enjoy bottomless pancakes for £10.45 from March 3 to March 6.

