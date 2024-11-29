This surprise Jack Daniels deal is a whiskey wonder for Black Friday!

Jack Daniels Rye is available at a Black Friday bargain price | Jack Daniels

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This brilliant rye-forward whiskey from Jack Daniels is cheaper than Amazon

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Master of Malt is one of the largest and most respected online purveyors of spirits, especially whisky, but often struggles to beat that behemoth, Amazon, on price.

Which is why it’s so pleasing to see them drop a Black Friday special on this spicy, sweet and peppery dram from the Lynchburg distillers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Daniel's Rye is now available from Master of Malt for the frankly astonishing price of £37.39, a £21 saving on the usual £58.

It’s is an exciting twist on rye, bringing bold character with a touch of Tennessee charm. Imagine ripe banana, caramel, and cherry swirling together with rye spice for a buttery, smooth sip. The finish? A satisfying kick of oak, pepper, and vanilla to keep things lively.

Jack Daniel’s Rye is available from Master of Malt for £37.99. Click here to buy.

Of course, those nice people at MoM can’t give you free delivery on a single bottle like Amazon do for Prime members, but you will get free delivery if you round up your order to £100, so why not add a couple of bottles for yourself or for Christmas gifting?

Alternatively, there are more Black Friday deals from Master of Malt you might consider to top up your basket. Click here for the full list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standouts for me are a Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old for £36.94 (click here), The Sassenach Blended Scotch Whisky for £65 (click here to buy), and this smoky beauty, Port Charlotte 10 Year Old Whisky for £46, saving £14, (click here).