The George at Kilsby launches festive menus for Christmas 2024

The George at Kilsby, which is popular destination with people from Daventry and its surrounding villages, has launched its range of Christmas menus - for the big day itself, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as a Festive Menu, which is available now until Monday, 23 December.

“Our festive menu has been very popular for work Christmas parties the last two years,” explained patron chef, Harishankar, “and, as before, people can choose two or three courses. It’s available all day, every day, so any diner who fancies a festive roast or Christmas pudding can order from that menu.”

With two courses at £27.95 and three for £33.95, customers can choose from delicious delights such as celeriac and truffle soup, maple glazed turkey and crème brûlée.

Work, family and friends’ bookings are welcome as always and the garden room at The George can be exclusively reserved for parties of around 50 to 60 people.

Christmas dinner without the pinny

Families and friends who want to give their cooker a rest and treat themselves on Christmas Day, can choose from five starters and mains and four desserts for the set price of £89.95 for adults and £44.95 for children. People will be welcomed with an artisan bread basket with homemade dip and truffle butter and finish their feast with a selection of homemade chocolate truffles, mince pies and tea or coffee.

Starters include a smoked salmon and crab salad, venison vindaloo pie, winter parsnip soup and duck terrine with chestnuts. “As well as the classic turkey main course, which is served with butternut squash purée, Yorkshire pudding, and a red wine jus,” said Harishankar, “people can choose from beef wellington and foie gras, tempura line-caught seabass and baked gnocchi with ricotta and spinach.”

“People who want to go out, relax and enjoy high-quality food can go traditional with the prawns, turkey and Christmas pudding or treat their taste buds to something surprising and that they’re unlikely to cook at home,” he continued. Desserts don’t disappoint in this area either, with pineapple carpaccio, a festive brioche cube with chocolate mousse and Louis XV chocolate cake on offer.

Ditch the Boxing Day buffet

For those in the Rugby, Daventry and Lutterworth areas who want to get together with family and friends – without the stress of preparing food – on Boxing Day, The George is offering a special menu at £28.95 and £36.95 for either two or three courses.

Pan seared scallops with porcini mushroom risotto and crispy pancetta and confit tandoori chicken croquettes are start choices and mains include a vegetarian falafel roast, maple glazed turkey parcels and 28-day aged Hereford roast beef.

New Year’s Eve festivities with a feast

For people wanting a party atmosphere with their mouthwatering meal on New Year’s Eve, The George at Kilsby is the place to be. There will be live music and a DJ throughout the evening in the countdown to 2025. Two or three courses are available for £45.95 and £52.95.

The crispy duck pancake and pan seared scallop and tiger shrimp are expected to be popular starters, as will the miso honey glazed salmon and duck ravioli main courses.

Food is served between 12pm and 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm to 7.30pm on Sundays at The George. Reservations can be made online – www.thegeorgeatkilsby.co.uk – or by calling 01788 726 669. Email [email protected] for large party reservations.

Visit The George’s What’s On website page to keep up to date with what’s on each month, from cookery classes to cocktail masterclasses, live music evenings to afternoon tea.

See the new cuisine on people’s plates by following @thegeorgeatkilsby on Instagram and Facebook.