The 48 best pubs in England named by The Telegraph - full list of top boozers by council area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- From traditional haunts to fine-dining gastropubs, there’s no shortage of top pubs in England.
- The best across all 48 ceremonial counties have been named by The Telegraph.
- The selection is based on years of research into pubs in the country.
Going to the pub for social drinks or ‘pub grub’ is a long-standing tradition in British culture.
And for many, a staycation in England isn’t complete without a trip to a boozer, whether it’s close to home or further afield. From sunny beer gardens and traditional haunts to fine-dining gastropubs, we’ve got it all.
Customers have fierce loyalty to their local boozer, and we’ve previously highlighted the top-ranking pubs and bars across England based on customers reviews - from the North East to the East Midlands.
And now The Telegraph has published a comprehensive guide to the best pubs in every English county that you need to visit. From Cumbria to Kent, the title’s travel expert has shared the top pick in each corner of the country, based on years of research.
Here’s the full list of The Telegraph’s best pubs across all 48 English counties:
North
- Cumbria: The Black Bull Inn, Coniston
- Lancashire: Black Horse, Preston
- Greater Manchester: The Britons Protection, Greater Manchester
- Merseyside: The Roscoe Head, Liverpool
- Cheshire: The Castle, Macclesfield
- Northumberland: The Ship Inn, Low Newton
- Tyne and Wear: Free Trade Inn, Newcastle
- County Durham: Grey Horse, Consett
- North Yorkshire: Blue Bell, York
- West Yorkshire: The Corn Dolly, Bradford
- East Riding of Yorkshire: W M Hawkes, Hull
- South Yorkshire: Kelham Island Tavern, Sheffield
Midlands
- Shropshire: The Rose and Crown, Ludlow
- Staffordshire: Tamworth Tap, Staffordshire
- West Midlands: The Vine Inn, Brierley Hill
- Warwickshire: Bird in Hand, Austrey
- Worcestershire: The Fleece, Bretforton
- Herefordshire: The Barrels, Hereford
- Derbyshire: Barley Mow, Bonsall
- Nottingham: Vat and Fiddle, Nottingham
- Leicestershire: Woodman’s Stroke, Rothley
- Bedfordshire: Cock Inn, Broom
- Northamptonshire: Alexandra Arms, Kettering
East
- Cambridgeshire: The Queen’s Head, Newton
- Norfolk: The Fat Cat, Norwich
- Suffolk: White Horse, Edwardstone
- Essex: The Swan, Little Totham
- Lincolnshire: The Strugglers, Lincoln
- Rutland: The Railway, Ketton
South West
- Gloucestershire: Old Spot, Dursley
- Bristol: King’s Head, Victoria Street
- Somerset: The Old Green Tree, Bath
- Wiltshire: The Glue Pot, Swindon
- Dorset: Square & Compass, Worth Matravers
- Devon: Bridge Inn, Topsham
- Cornwall: The Blue Anchor, Helston
South East
- Oxfordshire: Peyton Arms, Stoke Lyne
- Berkshire: Nag’s Head, Reading
- Buckinghamshire: The White Horse, Hedgerley
- Hertfordshire: The Mermaid, St Albans
- Greater London: The Blythe Hill Tavern, Greater London
- City of London: The Cockpit, London
- Hampshire: Wonston Arms, Winchester
- Isle of Wight: Bonchurch Inn, Bonchurch
- Surrey: The Crown, Horsell
- East Sussex: First In, Last Out, Hastings
- West Sussex: The Royal Oak, Holloway
- Kent: Red Lion, Snargate
Did your local make the list? Let us know your favourite pub in England in the comment section below 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.