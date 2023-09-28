The 10 pubs in Northamptonshire added to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for 2024

Plenty of newly recognised pubs to check in the coming months

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide – and ten new additions have been made in Northamptonshire.

The guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK. Although the guide records 82 new breweries, 142 have closed. CAMRA is campaigning for more support for the Government to protect local businesses, in the wake of a cost-of-business crisis and the constant pressure of fuel bills.

A sneak peek of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 has been released, and ten new pubs in Northamptonshire have been added. They are listed below. A total of 45 county pubs are included in the 2024 guide.

For the full list of Northamptonshire pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 on the CAMRA website.

1 . Northamptonshire pubs added to CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 A sneak peek of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 has been released...

2 . The Admiral Nelson The Braunston pub has been added to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024. The guide says: "The menu offers a choice of traditional home-cooked food using locally sourced ingredients mixed with a few exotic options."

3 . The Barley Mow The Cosgrove pub, which is said to date from 1757, has also made it onto the 2024 list. Experts write in the guide: "The traditional multi-room layout has been retained, with a separate bar and games area featuring Northants skittles and darts."

4 . The Black Prince The pub and venue is Abington Square, Northampton is well known and it has now been added to the 2024 guide. In the guide, experts describe the pub as having a "large" function room, a "surprisingly spacious" beer garden and mentions the venue serving up to eight beers and six ciders.