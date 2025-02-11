The 10 most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire - according to OpenTable bookings

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Northamptonshire, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the county which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.

From No.33 Uppingham to Pig and Waffles, here are the most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire according to OpenTable.

1. Bill’s Restaurant & Bar, Wellingborough

Bill’s Restaurant & Bar in Wellingborough has a 4.4* rating from 1912 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Everything was great. The food was amazing. Probably best value for money at the lakes. Really recommend.” | OpenTable

2. Cartel Brassiere & Grill, Northampton

Cartel Brassiere & Grill in Northampton has a 4.6* rating from 20 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Amazing food! Stunning place and absolutely delicious cocktails.” | OpenTable

3. Amarone Italian Restaurant, Towcester

Amarone Italian Restaurant in Towcester has a 4.5* rating from 75 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Lovely meal. Staff were very attentive, food served quickly and nice atmosphere.” | OpenTable

4. Red Lion, Kettering

Red Lion in Kettering has a 4.7* rating from 1196 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Excellent evening. Food was delicious. Staff were friendly and helpful.” | OpenTable

