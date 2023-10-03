Stunning aerial shots of a Northamptonshire ‘hidden gem’ where visitors are flying into from across the world

The ‘destination’ is home to various family-run independent businesses

A Northamptonshire shopping village with a 150-year-old Victorian courtyard has been the home to a wide variety of family-run independent businesses for more than 16 years.

Located on Watling Street in Northampton, Heart of the Shires Shopping Village offers ‘different boutique shops’ with products from antiques and collectables, jewellery, clothing, and treats to garden and homeware, and a popular eatery.

Paul Campbell, 56, owner of The 1867 eatery and The Artizen Gallery, is one of the Heart of the Shires’ tenants.

Paul spoke to this newspaper about the location's accessibility and historical value, as Watling Street is a Roman road. Only this week, he shared that they had people fly in from America, China, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia.

“Most people who come here for a destination fly from all over the world,” said Paul.

There is free parking available to all and a helicopter pad for those who would like to travel in style.

“I flew in from Northampton deliberately because I wanted to experience it. It’s fascinating. It was brilliant,” said Paul.

Heart of the Shires, owned by Jackie and Jeremy Hunt, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.

“I think it’s a hidden gem in the middle of England very easy to get to with 20 boutique shops to have a look around and an eatery where you can have nice coffee and food

“It is very cool. I love it here,” said Paul.

Take a look at the gallery below with some of the photos shot recently at the shopping village.

1 . Heart of the Shires Shopping Village The Northamptonshire shopping village is pictured in its central location in the heart of England. Photo: Photography by Mook Photo Sales

