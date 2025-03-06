St Patrick’s Day whiskey picks: the best Irish whiskeys for £25, £50, and £100

Three great Irish whiskies perfect for your St Patrick's Day celebrations | NatinalWorld

Discover the best Irish whiskeys for St Patrick’s Day 2025. From budget-friendly Bushmills 10 to the premium Redbreast 15, find the perfect whiskey for celebrating in style.

St Patrick’s Day is the perfect time to enjoy a glass of fine Irish whiskey. If you're looking for the best Irish whiskey to celebrate, I’ve found three top-rated bottles that cater to every budget. If you’re after a smooth single malt, a rich and complex blend, or a luxurious pot still whiskey, these choices are guaranteed to impress.

Best Irish whiskey for £25 – Bushmills 10 year old (£25.98)

Bushmills 10-year-old whiskey - a classic | Bushmills

Whiskey choice: Bushmills 10 year old single malt Irish whiskey

The cornerstone of the Bushmills single malt family, this classic Irish whiskey is made from 100% Irish malted barley. Aged in bourbon and sherry casks and triple-distilled for smoothness, it delivers an easy-drinking yet refined experience. Its light, fruity aroma and mellow finish make it perfect for sipping neat or in cocktails.

Nose: Fresh and zesty with honey, ripe fruit, vanilla, and milk chocolate. Taste: Soft vanilla, milk chocolate, and toasted wood. Finish: Crisp and clean, gently drying. Casks: Bourbon and sherry. Colour: Amber gold.

Best for: beginners, everyday sipping, and a budget-friendly St Patrick’s Day dram.

Best Irish whiskey for £50 – Jameson Black Barrel (£38)

Black Barrel: rich and fruity | Jameson

Whiskey choice: Jameson Black Barrel

Jameson Black Barrel is a premium blend of aged double-distilled spirits matured in deep charred oak barrels, resulting in a smoother, richer whiskey with incredible depth. This expression, also known as Small Batch, contains a high proportion of Irish pot still whiskey, making it richer and more full-bodied than standard Jameson.

Nose: Rich and fruity with tropical fruits, coconut, nectarines in yoghurt, guava, and a sweet cereal core. Palate: Thick and creamy, with dates, walnuts, citrus peels, peach, and cinnamon. Finish: Long and fruity, with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and hints of potpourri.

Best for: whiskey enthusiasts, gifting, and a complex, full-bodied Irish whiskey experience.

Best of the rest Other great Irish whiskies worth checking out this week The Sexton Single Malt - A very drinkable expression, this approachable whiskey has hints of chocolate and nuts. Was £33, now £25.99 on Amazon. Click here. Lucky Sod Honeycombe Liquer with Irish Whisky - Great for party shots or making cocktails and mixed drinks. Get it on Amazon for £25.43. Click here. The Busker - Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey - An award-winning whiskey made from barley the traditional way in copper stills, then matured and finished in ex bourbon and sherry casks. £31 on Amazon - click here to buy.

Best Irish whiskey for £100 – Redbreast 15 year old (£99)

Redbreast 15-year-old: a premium treat | Redbreast

Whiskey choice: Redbreast 15 year old

A beautiful pure pot still whiskey (or "single pot still" as it's now officially known), Redbreast 15 is a rich, thick, sweet, and pungent whiskey with layers of flavour and complexity. This top-tier Irish whiskey is highly regarded for its balance of fruit, spice, and oak.

Nose: Fruity and tangy, with citrus zest, cut hay, guava, beeswax, manuka honey, and tropical fruits. Palate: Creamy and smooth, with cooked fruits, fried banana, orange groves, nutmeg, butterscotch, and caramel latte. Finish: Custard, peppermint, and grapefruit.

Best for: whiskey connoisseurs, special occasions, and the ultimate St Patrick’s Day treat.

Final thoughts

No matter your budget, these Irish whiskeys are perfect for celebrating St Patrick’s Day in 2025. From the smooth and budget-friendly Bushmills 10 to the bold Jameson Black Barrel and the luxurious Redbreast 15, each bottle delivers an unforgettable drinking experience.

Which one will you be trying this St Patrick’s Day?

This article was updated on March 11 to reflect latest prices, with additional selections