Sorry Northamptonshire, you've got to wait until 2022 for McDonald's vegan burger

Northamptonshire will have to wait until 2022 for the McPlant.

McDonald's launched its vegan Big Mac alternative on Wednesday (October 13) in 250 of its takeaways nationwide — but none of them are in Northampton, Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Daventry or Towcester.

A spokesman for the burger giant said: "The McPlant is being trialled in over 250 restaurants across the country from today after initial trials in Coventry and Nuneaton.

"The locations were chosen for multiple reasons, including supply chain and operational purposes. We will be rolling out McPlant nationwide from January 2022."

As well as Coventry, Peterborough or Leicester are the nearest locations to Northamptonshire serving the McPlant.

The McPlant looks like a regular burger but it's 100 percent vegan.

McDonald's describes the McPlant as “a vegan burger made with a juicy plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat featuring vegan sandwich sauce, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and vegan cheese in a sesame seed bun.”

“McDonald’s UK has spent three years on research and development to bring a delicious plant-based offering to customers.

"Every element of the McPlant was designed with taste and quality top-of-mind – from the plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat, to innovative vegan cheese based on pea protein that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices, and a new vegan sauce.”

Vegans don’t have to pay extra, either. The McPlant is £3.49 on its own or £4.89 as a meal.

Michelle Graham-Clare, chief marketing officer for McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.