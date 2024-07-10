REVIEW: I took the family for lunch at one of the best rated pubs in Northamptonshire and this is what we thought

Nestled deep in the Northamptonshire countryside sits The Plough in Shutlanger just outside Towcester and around a 20 minute drive from Northampton.

Over the last ten years Jim and Jessie Kay have built an enviable empire on the Main Road of the pretty village which now includes one of the best rated pubs in Northamptonshire, a tea room and farm shop.

With Jessie eight months pregnant with their second child, they need to prioritise family life and have decided to put the beloved Plough on the market.

Knowing all too well how chaotic family life is, we packed the children into the car to enjoy a Saturday lunch being cooked for and not having to battle with the washing up.

The Plough is stunning, welcoming and cosy. While Jim celebrates 30 years as a chef and is the mastermind behind the Plough's extraordinary food, Jessie has a keen eye for interior design which is the first thing that strikes you walking into this unique pub.

Inside is a cosy bar area bursting with style and the perfect space for casual dining, drinking and socialising. This leads through to a stunning contemporary restaurant with a feature fireplace, exposed brickwork and beautiful interiors.

Outside is a pebbled courtyard perfect for laid back alfresco dining and cocktails, when the sun does eventually show its face.

Inside the adjacent barn is a cosy tea room with huge potential and a farm shop which the couple built up during the Covid pandemic.

With a seven and two-year-old, dining out these days isn't always as relaxing as it could be but taking them to The Plough is about as chilled as it will get with them at this stage.

Jim and Jessie welcome children with open arms and with highchairs, plastic cutlery, plates and cups alongside a super stylish kids menu, this exceeds family pub goals.

Service is welcoming, quick and efficient as we're told that Jim has just this week launched his summer menu for which he can't wait to show off to customers.

Starting with the drinks menu, it is impressive. In many pubs you're not even offered a drinks menu. Here we have three pages of wine, cocktails, sparkling, beers and non alcoholic ranges.

Jessie even knows the temperature of the New Zealand Sauvignon that I choose and asks if that's okay. The tap water is served with ice, mint and an orange segment. It's all the little attention to detail that makes The Plough so special.

Next up is Jim's summer restaurant menu featuring sharers, starters, salads, mains, burgers, ciabattas, sides, sweets, mini desserts, coffee and hot drinks.

There is a special Sunday lunch menu and a set menu where you can get two courses for £17, three for £24 or just one main for £10 (served between 12-2.30pm and 5-7pm). Absolute bargain.

Jim's flair for food shines through, this is no ordinary pub menu and it's hard to know what to choose.

My husband opts for the Korean pork belly strips to start (£10.95) consisting of slow roasted belly pork, Korean sticky barbecue glaze, sesame, spicy onion, pak choi and puffed rice.

The meat is succulent and the overall dish bursting with flavour.

I couldn't decide between the chipotle vegetable tacos (£9.95) or the smoked haddock fishcake (£11.95) but went for the latter in the end. With samphire and chive, poached free range, egg, saffron beurre blanc and watercress, it was immense.

Moving to mains, the meat lover went for Jim's beef and Guinness pie (£19.95) complete with an edible flower. Slowly braised local beef was wrapped in a crispy tortilla parcel, served with tenderstem broccoli, roasted new potato, confit garlic and thyme with beef dripping gravy. Once again, the dish was beautifully presented and deliciously hearty.

Pub meals can often leave you feeling stuffed and uncomfortable but Jim has another option to help diners fit a little bit of everything in. Salads! Salads which you can order as large or small. I went for the small chicken and bacon caesar (£9.95) which was the perfect size to follow the fishcake, still with an eye on a pudding.

Once again, Jim has spruced up an ordinary caesar with cos lettuce, dressing, parmesan shavings, herb croutons and....truffle infused popcorn. The flavours were amazing and without doubt the best salad I've ever had.

Meanwhile while we were indulging, the children were busy polishing off two of the three children's options on the menu - one cheese burger and one chicken nuggets (both £8.50). Served with Plough fries and salad, even the children didn't miss out on superb presentation served on stylish wooden boards.

Always having room for pudding, the little ones tucked into ice cream (£2.50) while we shared a mini dessert of filled churros (£6.95) with a mix of salted caramel and hazelnut centre with cinnamon sugar and dipping sauce. We all agreed they were the best churros we'd come across.

We've eaten at many pubs across Northamptonshire and this one is by far exceeds any we've dined at. It ticks every box going and all I kept thinking is - this pair cannot sell this place, it's simply too good.

Next month Jim and Jessie celebrate their 10-year anniversary having taken over in August 2014 and putting Shutlanger on the map. They have a string of food and drink awards under their belt as well as three certificates of excellence and five star food hygiene rating.

They will be no doubt sorely missed by their staff members and loyal army of customers from far and wide.

The couple, who have fulfilled their dream, are ready for their next challenge so catch them if you can before The Plough is snapped up by someone wanting a new venture.

