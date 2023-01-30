REVEALED: The top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire

From pub grub, to gluten free pizza and pasta...

The top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire have been revealed.

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

This includes a top ten most booked list. Currently – at time of writing – that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Italian restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire, according to OpenTable.

Coming in at number 10 is Thornhill Arms in Rushton. The Independent family owned pub and restaurant between Kettering and Corby offers the option of set menus with set prices for two or three course, as well as a well-like carvery.

In at number nine is Ember in Wellingborough. The award-winning restaurant takes inspiration from BBQ culture across the world. Customers are told to expect Scandinavian, Japanese and Argentinian influences "as BBQ marries Tapas".

The Snooty Fox at Lowick, near Kettering, comes in at number eight. When the pub reopened under new management last year, it promised to celebrate local and British produce, with frequently changing menus.

Recently opened Dough & Co in Daventry is number seven on the list. The pizza restaurant opened in the town in October as part of the new cinema complex.